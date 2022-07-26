OLATHE, Kansas — Marjorie Pauline Russell, 90, Olathe, KS, passed peacefully on July 24, 2022.

Born in Vinland, KS, to Oscar and Elizabeth Homan. Pauline is survived by her brother, LeRoy (Mary) Homan of Baldwin, KS; daughter, Pam (Doug) Perrin of Olathe, KS; daughter, Patty (Tom) Kahle of Chenoa, IL; grandchildren: Leslie Kohman, Wyatt Kahle, and Kelly Kahle; and great-grandchildren: Kyle and Cora Kohman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Russell; brother, Mac Homan; sister, Daisy Homan; and son, David Russell.

Pauline was a graduate of Olathe High School (1949). She was married in January, 1950 to Bill Russell of Bonita, KS. Pauline and Bill shared 50 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1999.

Pauline was an accomplished seamstress sewing school clothes, dance costumes and contest winning outfits. She even designed and created both of her daughters' wedding dresses. She served as a Sharon 4-H Clothing Leader for 17 years. She took pleasure in watching the 4-H girls come home from the county fair with lots of blue and purple ribbons. In addition to 4-H, Pauline was an active member the Chapter HL of PEO for 47 years, the Bonita Hummers and later the Harmony FCE Club for 70 years, and a Kansas State Master Gardner for over 25 years.

Pauline loved to garden. She annually participated in the Johnson County Fair open-class flower competition. Her kitchen table was always adorned by a freshly picked bouquet and generously shared her flowers with others.

Pauline was a woman of faith who joined the First Presbyterian Church of Olathe as a young girl. She served as a deacon and elder. For 27 years she served as the Sunday School Superintendent and described it as some of the most rewarding years of her life. She later was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church of Olathe.

Entertaining her church, club, and family friends gave her great pleasure. Traditions were important to Pauline. Her annual Christmas Eve soup supper will be remembered with love. When asked about her life's most important achievement, Pauline answered "my family." She enjoyed her work as a homemaker and dedicated her life to the betterment of her family and community.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S. Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS. 66062, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Alzheimer Association at www.alz.org, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S. Black Bob Road, Olathe, KS. 66062, or to Johnson County Meals on Wheels at www.jocogov.org then search for home delivered meals.

