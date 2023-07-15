Jan. 2, 1931 - July 1, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie L. Schurr, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, where she resided this past year at Martin Health Center.

Marjorie was born in Anchor, IL, on January 2, 1931. She was born the youngest of ten children to William and Lena (Kalmbrunn) Warsaw. She graduated from Anchor Community High School with the class of 1948.

On March 24, 1950, she married William Schurr Jr., at the First United Brethren Church of Bloomington. They lived in Bloomington and raised three children.

Surviving are her daughter, Vicky (Larry Hight) Schurr of Bloomington; son, Bill (Debbie) Schurr of Ft. Myers, FL; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Her husband of 66 years preceded her in death. Her daughter, Becky Schurr of Bloomington, also preceded her in death.

Marjorie began her career at State Farm Insurance Company downtown Bloomington. She went on from there to be a bookkeeper, doing accounting work for John Koch, CPA, until she retired.

We would like to thank every single person at Martin Health Center for the wonderful care, friendship, and outpouring of love Marjorie received this past year.

She loved sharing her life stories and listening to their life stories and family pictures they shared with her. She thrived there with all of the activities and kindness. Although our world will be lonelier and emptier, we are at peace, knowing all the pieces of her that will live on through us. It was her wish that the memory of her will be a happy one with laughing times.

She wanted to be remembered when she was here on earth sharing moments with all of you. Therefore, her wish was to not have a visitation and to have an immediate private family inurnment at Park Hill Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. She will be put to rest with her husband. The family has had several small gatherings to celebrate our love for her.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Miller Park Zoological Society: mpzs.org. She was very proud to have the Zoo in our community. She herself as a child enjoyed going there, she took her children there as well as her grandchildren.

May she rest in peace.