BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie L. Gilmore, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:15 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.

She was born May 14, 1943 in Bloomington, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy West Hazelwood. She married George F. Gilmore on February 8, 1963, and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2020.

Survivors include two sons: George F. Gilmore, III of Clinton, TN, and Bradley (Vicki Buckles) Gilmore of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Zachary Gilmore of Quincy and Felicia and Rachel Gilmore of Mackinaw; three great-grandchildren: Noah, Bella and Rosiland Gilmore; one sister, Shirley (Tom) Edwards of Carlock; and one brother, Thomas (Joan) Hazelwood of Washington State.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jerry Hazelwood and a grandson, Kyle T. Gilmore.

Marjorie was a 1961 graduate of Bloomington High School. She and her husband George owned and operated Group Tool and Die from 1973-2006, where she served as secretary and treasurer.

Marjorie enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the water for many years. They had houseboats on Lake Shelbyville, Lake of the Ozarks and in Halifax Harbor at Daytona Beach, FL.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.