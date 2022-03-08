BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie Jane Sparks, 92, of Bloomington and formerly of Secor, IL, died at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso with Rev. Curt Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Secor Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the memorial home. Memorials may be made to the Home Sweet Home Mission in Bloomington.

Marjorie was born August 15, 1929, in Fancy Prairie, IL, the daughter of Thomas Harold and Mary Anna Vinovich Smith. She was raised by her grandparents, Charles Allen and Martha Eve McGrew Smith, and her aunt, Corrie Smith Grant. She married Franklin L. Jones on July 10, 1949, in Athens, IL. She then married Glenn A. Sparks on October 14, 1978, in Secor, IL, and he died October 30, 2015.

Surviving are three daughters: Glenda (Harold) Reese of Mackinaw, Suzanne (Curt) Heibenthal of El Paso, and Connie (Tom) Stauter of Bloomington; three step-children: Kathy (Harlan) Parker of Oletha, KS, Curt (Nedra) Sparks of Fort Worth, TX, and Barb Juers of Peoria; She has 23 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Dorothy Hamilton.

Marjorie was a member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a bookkeeper and partner in several small family businesses. She enjoyed being a seamstress and taking care of her family. Her family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and all the staff at Sugar Creek for all the loving and compassionate care during Marj's four-and-a-half-year stay.