Oct. 8, 1931 - May 16, 2022

ROANOKE — Marjorie Fischer, 90, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on October 8, 1931, in Paulding County, Ohio to Arthur and Alice Ginzel Stoller.

She married Gerald R. Fischer on October 18, 1953, in Latty, OH. He passed away on March 4, 2009.

Surviving are her children: Keith (Dori) Fischer of Roanoke; Lavonne Funk of Eureka; Kevin (Annette) Fischer of Roanoke; Cheryl Sanford of Peoria; Crystal Getz of Peoria; one brother, Russ (Melvene) Stoller of Latty, OH; two sisters: Pat (Earl) Gerber of Bluffton, IN; Gloria (Kent) Miller of The Villages, FL; one brother-in-law, George (Sharon) Keysor; 17 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Lynn Fischer, one daughter, Judy Fischer, son-in-law Keith Funk; one sister, Barb Keysor; one brother, Ralph Stoller, and one great-grandson, Beckett Fischer.

Marge was an avid gardener, but family was Marge's biggest treasure. She loved serving her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Marge was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Roanoke where funeral services will be held at the church fellowship hall at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 20, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Friday, prior to the services at the fellowship hall. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.