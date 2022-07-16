July 8, 1976 - July 4, 2022

SACRAMENTO, California — Marjorie Elizabeth Caisley of Sacramento, California, passed away in the early morning hours on July 4, 2022, surrounded with love and care.

Margie was born to William and Mary (Burnham) Caisley of Normal, IL, on July 8, 1976. Along with her parents, she is survived by her wife, Nicole Oehmke; former wife, Amanda Bohl; and their children: Bennett and Adelaide Caisley, and Octavia, Margaret, and Henry Oehmke. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Caisley; his wife, Jeremy, and their daughters, Lena and Allyson.

Margie graduated from Normal Community High School and completed Bachelor and Master degrees in civil engineering at the University of Illinois. She moved to California in 2000, working at Northwest Hydraulic Consultants. After the birth of her son, she began work at the State of California Department of Water Resources, eventually transitioning to the Department of Fish & Wildlife where she provided technical expertise for restoration projects across California. She was a trusted and respected colleague and advocate for salmon, beavers, rivers, and the natural world as a whole.

Margie lived a life full of family, friends, and adventure. Cherishing her role as Mommy and step-parent, she loved her children deeply. She was devoted to her family and will continue to be an inspiration to them and to all who knew her. Margie was a skilled pie baker, talented handbell player, avid sailer, intrepid hiker and mediocre but enthusiastic skier. Her life was filled with kind, wonderful, and loyal friends; she excelled at creating a community. She believed in working for a just world and sought to live God's love in the world as an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Friends and colleagues created the Margie Caisley Conservation Engineering Endowment scholarship fund. Donations are currently being received through GoFundMe as 501c3 status is attained. The fund will support women seeking education or professional growth in Margie's chosen field of study and practice.

A funeral service was performed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sacramento on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Normal.