Oct. 7, 1940 - Feb. 28, 2023

ATLANTA — Marjorie E. Utterback Yeast, 82, of Atlanta, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, surrounded by her husband and their four daughters.

Her visitation will be at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A graveside service at Atlanta Cemetery on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Deborah J. Johnston officiating.

Marge was born October 7, 1940, in Clinton, to Elmer and Thelma Wilson Utterback. She was raised on a C.H. Moore farm south of Lane, IL. She became a licensed cosmetologist before marrying Ronald D. Yeast of Atlanta on February 12, 1961, at Shiloh Chapel in rural Weldon, IL.

During their 62 years of marriage they lived in Rockford, IL, Albany, GA, and then settled in Atlanta, IL, where she was a farm wife for over 40 years. They had four daughters: Christina Nation, Sonia (Mark) Moberly, Cynthia (Mike Link) Yeast, and Amanda (John) Gilroy. Marge is further survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to being dedicated to family, Marge also enjoyed her crafting hobbies, gardening, attending bridge club, and spending time with friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta United Methodist Church or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.