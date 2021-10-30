BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie C. Hobbs, age 90, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Luther Oaks, a Lutheran Life Communities. She was raised in Sioux City, IA, where she met her husband of nearly 70 years, Jack A. Hobbs.

She is survived by husband Jack; their children: Martin (Amy) Hobbs and Amy (Roland) Lauer; and grandchildren: Teegan, Natalie, and Kendyll Hobbs. Marjorie was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Hobbs. Marjorie is also survived by her brother, Richard Gasser; sister, Mary Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Marjorie was a 50 year, resident of the Bloomington-Normal area. She has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Normal, where she taught Sunday school, and was a member of both the chancel and bell choirs. More recently, she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church of Bloomington. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, gardener and loved music and singing. In her early career, Marjorie was a grade school music and nursery school teacher.

At Marjorie's request she will have a private graveside burial attended by the immediate family. There will be a celebration of life scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.beckmemorial.com.