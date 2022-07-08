Sept. 5, 1941 - Jan. 26, 2022

LA JOLLA, California — Marita Lellbach, passed away on January 26, 2022, in La Jolla, CA.

Marita was born September 5, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, to William and Rita (Owens) Larkin and was the oldest of 11 siblings. She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Contreras and Mark Thompson; her brothers: Richard, James and David Larkin; and her sisters: Martha Larkin, Jane Larkin Bender, Veronica Larkin O'Doherty and Mary Larkin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Lellbach; her parents; and her brothers: Thomas, John and Joseph Larkin.

There will be a celebration of life at the Larkin family farm in Towanda on Saturday, July 16, 2022. A gathering of family, friends and neighbors will start at 11:00 AM with a lunch at 12:00 PM and a remembrance and celebration of Life to follow. The address for the farm is 23460 E. 2000 N. Rd, Towanda.