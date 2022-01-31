Marita Larkin Lellbach

SAN MARCOS, California — Marita Lellbach passed away on January 26, 2022, in La Jolla, CA.

Marita was born September 5, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, to William and Rita (Owens) Larkin and was the oldest of 11 siblings. She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Contreras and Mark Thompson; her brothers: Richard, James and David Larkin; and her sisters: Martha Larkin, Jane Larkin Bender, Veronica Larkin O'Doherty and Mary Larkin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Warren Lellbach; her parents; and her brothers: Thomas, John and Joseph Larkin.

Marita attended a one-room schoolhouse for first grade and then attended Lexington Community Grade School and graduated from Trinity High School, class of 1959. She worked as an administrator at several different businesses in Bloomington, Moline, Springfield and Chicago before moving to California in 1986.

Even though she grew up on a farm, Marita came to love the water and became an avid sailor on both Lake Michigan and the Pacific Ocean. She was a talented seamstress, making beautiful clothes and household decorations. She was also an accomplished cook with many requests for favorite dishes to bring to family events. If you knew Marita, you were blessed with a loyal, life-long friend, who was unselfish, always helpful and upbeat with your best interests at heart.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date at the Larkin farm in Illinois.

Donations in Marita's name, may be sent to The Flower Fields Foundation where she was a volunteer since 2004 (7220 Avenida Encinas, # 204, Carlsbad, CA 92011).