July 21, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Marion O'Brien Stoops, 100, of Bloomington, peacefully passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Father Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Visitation will be one hour before Mass. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Wapella.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was a life-long member. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marion was born on July 21, 1922, and was the only daughter of Thomas and Mary Walsh O'Brien. She married Samuel T. Stoops on June 14, 1947. He passed away on September 7, 1951.

She is survived by her niece, Jeannie O'Brien, Bloomington; one great-niece, Mary (Mark) Mikel, Bloomington; two great-nephews: David (Jennifer) O'Brien, LeRoy, and James (Roxanne Summit) O'Brien, Bloomington; and 11 great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Everett O'Brien; a nephew, Thomas O'Brien; and a great-nephew, Richard O'Brien.

Marion attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Trinity High School in the class of 1940. She began working at State Farm Insurance Company in 1940, retiring in 1987. She was an active member of her farm family and enjoyed being with her friends from over the years.

Marion was generous to her family and a thoughtful gift giver. She created lasting memories for her nieces and nephews which included baking the best ever poppyseed bread at Christmas!

