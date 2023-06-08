May 31, 1938 - June 6, 2023

NORMAL — Marion Gore, 85, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Bloomington.

Her Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church. Father Eric Powell and Father Douglas Hennessy will concelebrate. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m., Saturday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois www.hscipets.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.org.

Marion was born May 31, 1938, in Belleville, the daughter of William and Mary Goetz Brem. She married James J. Gore on February 14, 1958, in Fairview Heights and celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; three daughters: Lisa Haas, Bloomington, Susan (Kevin) O'Reilly, Cape Coral, FL, and Melissa (James) Frank, Normal; six grandchildren: David, Donovan, Ryan, Sean, Emily and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews.

Marion was a devout Catholic and active in the church. She served on the funeral lunch committee, was a Eucharistic minister, was active in CURSILLO, was a proud Deacon's wife and especially enjoyed her visit to the Holy Land during the Deacon training program.

Marion was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was also very active in her children and grandchildren's lives. Family dinners, vacations and adventures brought so much happiness to her.

Many words have been used to describe Marion, Mom, Twink and Grammie. Faithfilled, welcoming, kind, caring and so many more that family and friends have shared with us.

Marion will be dearly missed but will live on in the hearts and actions of her family and friends.

