Jan. 12, 2005 - June 3, 2023
DIXON — On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Mario E. Toney, Jr., loving son, brother, boyfriend, and friend, passed away at the age of 18.
Mario was born on January 12, 2005 in Bloomington, IL to Jennifer Groll and Mario Toney, Sr.
Mario had a passion for business, loved to listen to music, and hang out with his friends. He was known for his infectious smile and how he could brighten up a room with his personality.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Matt DeGraeve) Groll; father, Mario Toney, Sr.; brother, Nate Groll; sister, Isabella Barnes; aunt, Monica McGinnis; several cousins; and his girlfriend, Kiara Garcia.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM. The location will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.