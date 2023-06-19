Jan. 12, 2005 - June 3, 2023

DIXON — On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Mario E. Toney, Jr., loving son, brother, boyfriend, and friend, passed away at the age of 18.

Mario was born on January 12, 2005 in Bloomington, IL to Jennifer Groll and Mario Toney, Sr.

Mario had a passion for business, loved to listen to music, and hang out with his friends. He was known for his infectious smile and how he could brighten up a room with his personality.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Matt DeGraeve) Groll; father, Mario Toney, Sr.; brother, Nate Groll; sister, Isabella Barnes; aunt, Monica McGinnis; several cousins; and his girlfriend, Kiara Garcia.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM. The location will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.