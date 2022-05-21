March 16, 1932 - May 20, 2022

NORMAL ¯ Marilyn

Runell Fields, 90, of Normal, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Marilyn's kindness and smile made every friend and stranger feel welcomed and appreciated like family and oh my goodness, how she divinely loved, nurtured and encouraged her family!

Marilyn Runell Curtis was born March 16, 1932, daughter of James Eddie Curtis and Ada McPherson Curtis in Charlotte, IL. Three brothers: Harley, Lovell and Rufus, welcomed her into their old farmhouse with no electricity in rural Chatsworth. Aunt Jeanette Beck Curtis taught Runell to play the piano leading her to a lifetime of worship, playing piano and accompanying singers and choirs at First Baptist Church of Chatsworth for more than fifty years. After moving to Normal in 1997, she served at Grace Church folding bulletins, praying, serving and finding adventures with the Grace Girls. Warm harmonies of her alto voice made every song sweeter, even in her 80's when she played and sang a duet with her son for a talent night.

She began her education in a one room schoolhouse and was valedictorian of her Chatsworth High graduating class of 1950. Marilyn was an early advocate for women's sports. She loved playing basketball in PE class and designing plays with her friend Bonnie. They lobbied the principal to let them play other schools. She went on to passionately cheer as a superfan for her family, Chatsworth Bluebirds, Fighting Illini and many other teams.

A date at the Chatsworth Coral Cup after Sunday night church sparked a journey of love leading to Marilyn marrying her soulmate Bob Fields on June 10, 1958. Bob and Marilyn loved each other for a half century (49 years of marriage). They served together in church working with the youth in Chatsworth, entertaining and sponsoring missionaries, and attending concerts including Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Bill Gaither as well as family music jams with Tom Curtis and others. Marilyn served as Office Manager for Chatsworth Insurance Agents for decades, worked at Citizens Bank of Chatsworth, earned a realtor's license and was a Notary Public.

Marilyn raised three sons: Roger (Jodi Sherman) Fields, Bloomington, Brian (Jeanie) Fields, Phoenix, and Randy (Pam) Fields, Bloomington. Her grandchildren loved to take her out on the town to hang out with them at local restaurants: Kelly (Andy) Cain of Indianapolis, IN, Jared (Danielle) Goodman of Awendaw, SC, Hillary Fields of Hanover Park, IL, Alyssa Fields of Bloomington, Briana Fields of Bloomington, Parker Fields of Atlanta, GA, Keegan Fields of Colorado Springs, CO, and Trey Fields of Bloomington; Marilyn was a proud great-grandmother of Kendyl and Gunner Cain, Brooklyn and Leila Goodman; She is also survived by three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers: Harley Lynwood Curtis, Lovell Dale Curtis and Rufus Jake Curtis; five nieces and nephews.

Thank you to all Marilyn's loving caregivers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, 1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL. Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, May 25, at 11:00 AM at Grace Church, 1311 West Hovey Avenue, Normal, IL. Burial Services will be May 25, at 3:00 PM at Chatsworth-Charlotte Cemetery in Chatsworth, IL. Memorials can be made to Grace Church, 1311 West Hovey, Normal IL.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.