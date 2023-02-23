BLOOMINGTON — Marilyn Patricia "Pat" Herrell, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Arcadia Care in Bloomington.

She was born in Normal to Thomas C. and Wanda Lee Ely Herrell. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by one daughter, Lisa Marie; and one brother Thomas Herrell. She is survived by two brothers: Dan and Jeff Herrell of Bloomington.

Pat served her country proudly for more than twenty years as a Operating Room Technician in the United States Army. She loved elephants and collected all sorts of elephant memorabilia, including ceramics, ornaments, pictures and more.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of both OSF St. Joseph and Arcadia Care for the great care they showed Pat.

