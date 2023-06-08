Dec. 17, 1931 - June 6, 2023

LE ROY — On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Marilyn Miller, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 91.

Marilyn Jane McConkey was born on December 17, 1931, in Bloomington, IL, to Elden and Helena (Molloy) McConkey. Marilyn graduated from Bellflower High School and attended Illinois State Normal University. On June 10, 1950, she married Donald (Don) Miller at Sacred Heart Church rectory in Farmer City, IL.

Marilyn lived a life dedicated to her family, friends, and community. Marilyn assisted her husband farming in the Leroy area for over forty years before they retired in 1989 to live in Leroy. She belonged to the Sabina Women's Social Club and the Empire Women's Social Club among others.

Marilyn was a longtime member of the Leroy First United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed seeing her many friends there as well as meeting them at the local restaurants for coffee or lunch.

In recent years Marilyn resided at the Meadows at Bridle Brook of Mahomet and the family wishes to acknowledge the staff there as well as the staff from Transitions Hospice for the care they provided to Marilyn during that time.

Marilyn is survived by two children: Kathy (Robert) Mathewson of New Braunfels, TX, and Patricia (Peter) Kale of Urbana, IL; daughter-in-law, Laura Miller of Leroy, IL; nine grandchildren: Rebecca (Ed) Rodriguez of Schertz, TX, Andrew (Sarah) Horonzy of Leroy, Angela Miller of East Peoria, Sarah (Jake) Grainger of Queen Creek, AZ, Laura (Dan) Vollmer of Congerville, Kristin (Eric) Maul of Naperville, Patrick (Stephanie) Mathewson of Sachse, TX, Chris Moreland (Jesse) of Leroy, Nick Moreland of Normal; as well as 27 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; three siblings: Gerald, Marjorie Ann and G. Edward; son, Michael; and one great-grandchild, Malachi.

Marilyn will be dearly missed and happily remembered.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Leroy; or to the Leroy Emergency Ambulance Service.