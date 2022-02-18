EL PASO — Marilyn Marie Dehority, 86, of El Paso, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her children.

She was born February 24, 1935 in Lexington, IL, to Leland and Helen (Miles) Bohlander. She married William "Bill" Dehority on January 26, 1957 in El Paso. He died on July 20, 2017, in El Paso.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ben Bohlander.

Surviving are her children: Becky (Lawney) Gruen of Bloomington, Doug (Carla) Dehority of Forsyth, IL, Kim (Dave) Duncan of El Paso; sister, Patricia Kline; three brothers: Terry (Sandy) Bohlander, Jerry (Polly) Bohlander, Rick (Cari) Bohlander; seven grandchildren: Jared (Katie) Dehority, Jennica (Don) Mahoney, Paige (Stephen) Reinhart, Derek Gruen, Alex, Brian and Brody Duncan; and seven great-grandchildren: Tenley, Harper, Kaylee, Hutton, Daylon, Collins, and Mera Lynn.

Marilyn worked in the Alumni office at ISU from 1981 until she retired in 2000. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in El Paso and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the El Paso Golf Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

A private funeral will be held at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso on Monday, February 21, 2022. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Grace Fellowship Church. Online tributes may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhom.com.