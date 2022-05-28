Dec. 16, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2021

Marilyn M. "Mimi" Cox, went to her Heavenly Home on November 12, 2021.

Marilyn was born to Kenneth Elmo Forbes and Lena Mae DeVore-Forbes on December 16, 1934, in Bloomington, IL.

Marilyn graduated from Bloomington High School in June 1952. Upon graduation Marilyn started her career at State Farm Insurance Company, She started out at the Corporate Headquarters on E. Washington St. in Bloomington, moved on to the Illinois Office on E. Oakland Ave. then to the State Farm Warehouses on S. McCLun St. then on to Ireland Grove Rd. and finally returning to the Corporate Headquarters at State Farm Plaza. Marilyn was an Administrative Services Supervisor in the Purchasing Department at the time of her retirement, after 37-years of service.

Marilyn married Herbert E. "Pete" Cox on February 5, 1953.

After her retirement Marilyn moved to Florida to be closer to her Son and Grandson, Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach and on any given day Marilyn could be found watching for the different types of animals to visit the pond next to her home. Before moving to Florida, Marilyn attended the Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington, while living in Florida Marilyn attended Waters Edge Church services in Wesley Chapel and most recently watched the online church services of Bay Chapel Church.

Surviving are Marilyn's precious son and grandson, Don Sr. (Vicki) and Donnie Jr. both of Wesley Chapel, FL; sisters: Nancy McReynolds of Bloomington, il, Sharon (Lee) Sommer of Port Orange, FL, Phyllis Carey of Springfield, MO.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her Husband Herb, Daughters Janet and Janice, Parents Kenneth and Lena and her Sister Martha Noe.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on June 4, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Evangelical Free Church; Bloomington, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.