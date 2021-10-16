BLOOMINGTON — Marilyn L. Sams, 83, of Bloomington, passed away September 10, 2021, at her residence and surrounded by family. She was born January 24, 1938, in San Francisco, CA, to Lester and Freda (Ross) Green. She married Robert Donalson on June 12, 1959. From their union came three sons: Brent (Sandra), Blair (Teresa), and Todd (Angela) Donalson. Marilyn later married Edwin Sams on December 26, 1987, adding three step-children to their family: Christina Sams, Terri (Michael) Nauman, and Michael (Rebecca) Sams.

Marilyn graduated from Sequoia high school in 1955, going on to receive a BS in education from Abilene Christian University in 1959, as well as an MS in education from Illinois State University in 1995. She had a passion for teaching and began her career in education in the elementary schools in California. After moving to Illinois, Marilyn continued her career with Normal Unit 5, teacher kindergarten, but soon switched to 4-th grade. She taught at Brigham school until her retirement in 2000. Prior to her retirement, Marilyn also taught science oriented classes at the ISU summer "College for Youth". She was known among her peers as the "science guru", receiving the Illinois Outstanding Science Teacher award in 1985 - 1986.

When she wasn't busy educating, Marilyn enjoyed her passion of singing. She sang in high school, college, civic choir, and church choirs. She also loved: playing tennis, gardening, going to the gym, hiking, traveling, playing piano, sewing, grandchildren, and attending classical musical concerts.

Marilyn is survived by her husband; brother, Keith (Anne) Green; six children; ten grandchildren: Jennie Donalson, Rachel Ratajski, Roxy Ratajski, Natalie Nauman, Taylor Donalson, Jacob Nauman, Carly Donalson, Joshua Nauman, Hannah Sams, and Matthew Sams. Also, four great-grandchildren: Tyler Baehr, Alexis Donalson, Kaylea Donalson, and Christian Donalson.

She is preceded in passing by her parents; and one grandson: Josh Donalson.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Normal.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Baby Fold, The Food Pantry, or a charity of donor choice.