Feb. 21, 1931 - Sept. 12, 2023

NORMAL — Marilyn L. Logsdon, age 92 of Normal, IL, passed away at 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at The Arc, Normal, IL.

Her private family graveside service will be Friday, September 15, 2023, at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Brent Salm will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Marilyn was born February 21, 1931, on a farm near Carlock, IL the daughter of James and Ada Miller Carter. She married James Logsdon at East White Oak Bible Church on February 27, 1949, in Carlock, IL. He passed away August 17, 2006.

Surviving are her three daughters: Sharon (Marc) Fishman, Cincinnati, OH, Marilee (James) Lanhardt, Eureka, IL, Jenette (Jeff) Schroeder, Normal, IL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Dorothy) Carter, Peoria, AZ; and sister, Jane (Marvin) Cirks, Zephyrhills, FL.

Preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Dennis and one sister, Joyce Anderson.

Marilyn, called “Charlie” by her husband, farmed alongside each other for over 40 years in the Hudson and Shirley areas. She enjoyed reading, counted cross stitch, and collecting angel figurines. She attended College Park Christian Church, Normal, IL.

