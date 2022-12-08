March 21, 1951 - Dec. 7, 2022

ATLANTA — Marilyn L. Kirby, 71, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Waynesville at a later date.

Marilyn L. Long was born March 21, 1951, in Bloomington, the daughter of Robert "Buck" and Ollie Almeda Rich Long.

She is survived by one sister, Diane (Gary) Peifer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bill Long; and three sisters: Laura Benedict, Barbara Otto, and Shirley Terrell.

A 1969 graduate of McLean-Waynesville-Armington High School, Marilyn was retired from UPS where she had worked as a delivery driver. She was a member of Eastview Christian Church and the Atlanta Flower Buds. Marilyn was a Master Gardener and an avid fan of Elvis and the Chicago Cubs.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Logan County, Atlanta Rescue Squad or St. Jude's Research Hospitals for Children.

Final Arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.