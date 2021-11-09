COLFAX — Marilyn Kellar, 86, of Colfax, passed away at 9:10 p.m., November 7, 2021, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colfax Restoration Project.

Marilyn was born November 20, 1934, in Pontiac, the daughter of Rudolph and Mary (DeGroodt) Westermeyer. She married Leon Kennedy Kellar on December 5, 1954, in Eppards Point Twp. He passed away March 11, 2015.

Surviving are her daughters: Kim Streenz of Colfax, and Lea Ann (Larry) Watson of Lexington; and sons: Rodney (Teri) Kellar of Colfax, and Todd (Cheryl) Kellar of East Peoria; grandchildren: Kara (Chad) Ritchie, Brooke (Dave Wiltz) Hermanowicz, Michael (Lindsey) Kellar, and Lauren (Dustin McCarty) Kellar; great-grandchildren: Addison and Jackson Ritchie, Mia Trudo, and Graceyn and Hadley Kellar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters; and son-in-law, Daniel Streenz.

Marilyn was secretary for Octavia School District from 1967-1989 and Ridgeview High School from 1989-1996. Marilyn was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax. Going to church and her church family meant a lot to Marilyn. She enjoyed many family vacations and especially traveling to Williamsburg, Galena, New York, and Colorado.

Marilyn truly loved and shared a special bond with her siblings and her nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. She loved them dearly and was very proud of them.

The family would like to give their deepest appreciation for the wonderful care that their mother received during her stay at Fairview Haven Retirement Community.

