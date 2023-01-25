Sept. 5, 1929 - Jan. 3, 2023

CAPE CORAL, Florida — Marilyn Joyce Steffen (nee Wood), 93, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Miami Springs, FL, passed away on January 3, 2023.

Marilyn was born in Bloomington, IL, to Helen and Robert Wood on September 5, 1929. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1947. Marilyn was Trinity's first homecoming queen.

She married Herman Steffen of Fairbury, IL, on November 4, 1950, at St. Patrick's Church, Bloomington, IL. Marilyn and Herman moved to Miami, FL in 1951. In 1957, Herman built their beautiful home in Miami Springs where they welcomed family and friends for 61 years.

Marilyn's career in banking started at Corn Belt Bank in Bloomington. After moving to Miami, she worked at Central Bank and Trust for over 25 years. Marilyn retired from City National Bank as a Vice President in 1995.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her parents, Helen and Robert; and two brothers: Robert Wood Jr. and John (Jack) Wood.

Marilyn is survived by a sister, Julie (Randy) Glau (Las Vegas, NV) and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass and burial will be held at a future date in Bloomington, IL. Marilyn will be interred at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.