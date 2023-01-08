Marilyn "Jo" Wagner

Feb. 18, 1938—Jan. 2, 2023
BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — Marilyn was born on February 18, 1938 in Fairbury, IL, and passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 in Brookfield, WI.
Preceded in death by her parents Ned and Lilly Wagner, sister Mabel Hines, brothers: Dale and Glenwood Wagner.
“Jo” lived most of her adult life in Wisconsin where she worked as a Sales Manager for a lighting company in Milwaukee.
She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory. A special thanks to her longtime friend Kathy who helped her through this difficult time. She will be missed by all.
Church and Chapel
Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Obit – Condolences—www.churchandchapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.