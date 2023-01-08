Marilyn "Jo" Wagner

Feb. 18, 1938—Jan. 2, 2023

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — Marilyn was born on February 18, 1938 in Fairbury, IL, and passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 in Brookfield, WI.

Preceded in death by her parents Ned and Lilly Wagner, sister Mabel Hines, brothers: Dale and Glenwood Wagner.

“Jo” lived most of her adult life in Wisconsin where she worked as a Sales Manager for a lighting company in Milwaukee.

She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory. A special thanks to her longtime friend Kathy who helped her through this difficult time. She will be missed by all.

