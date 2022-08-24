Aug. 9, 1930 - Aug. 22, 2022

NORMAL — Marilyn Jo Eckles, 92, of Normal, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

There will be a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Fellowship Hall at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate. There will be a private burial at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Marilyn was born on August 9, 1930, in Fort Collins, CO, where she spent her childhood. Her parents were Herbert Stanley and Mary Irene McClelland Norlin. She was raised on a farm that was homesteaded by her grandfather. Together as a family they later moved to Bloomington where she lived more than sixty years. On June 11, 1950, she married Charles "Ford" Eckles in Fort Collins. He preceded her in death as well as two sisters, Ruth Everett and Margaret Lynn.

Marilyn is survived by four children: David (Eugenia) Eckles of Laramie, Wyoming, M. Kathryn (Rick) Terven of Springfield, Karen (Daryl) Ioerger of Normal, Kristy (Morgan) Raines of Fort Myers, FL; ten grandchildren: Katya Karina, Ricky (Michelle) Terven, Andrew (Amanda Trefzger) Terven, Wayne Terven, Adam Ioerger, Joshua (Erin Hall) Ioerger, Bret Ioerger, Jenna (Romel) Rehman, Gavin (Elizabeth) Raines, Ryan (Megon) Raines; and granddaughter-in-law, Anne Terven; twelve great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rosalie (Don) Defler of Tualitin, Oregon.

After graduating from Illinois State University in 1970, with a degree in Special Education she developed a pre-school program at Sunnyside Center. The program involved creating curriculum and planning developmental activities for children of public housing and low-income families. She was a 4H leader for about six years and she and Ford were co-presidents of the PTA at Franklin School.

Marilyn was very active in the Bloomington/Normal community as a member of the League of Women Voters and served on several committees for the United Way. Marilyn also authored children's books, including the well-known book "The Mending Tree," a wonderful story of sisters during the depression. Not surprisingly Marilyn is an avid reader of Mysteries, biographies, history, and classic books. However, her number one favorite thing was spending time with her family. Marilyn was also interested in photography that was spurred on by spending time in the dark room learning photography techniques with her father. She was very interested in genealogy about her family. She kept a diary that was her great-grandfathers during the civil war, Joseph McClelland. Marilyn and Ford spent much time traveling during the thirty-nine years he worked for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

