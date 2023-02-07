March 22, 1933 - Feb. 5, 2023

PONTIAC — Marilyn J. Weber, 89, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 7:40 a.m. at Evenglow Lodge Healthcare Center in Pontiac.

Her services will be Friday, February 10, 2023, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac. Marilyn's visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn was born March 22, 1933, in Pontiac, IL, to Henry E. Fritz and Marie (Nilles) Fritz. She married Wilbur F. Weber in Pontiac on December 1, 1951, at St. Mary's Church in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1999.

Surviving are her children: Gregory (Kathryn) Weber of Pontiac, Steve Weber of Geneva, OH, Gary Weber of Pontiac, Mark (Angela) Weber of Pontiac, Diane Welshans of Pontiac, and Vickie (Steve) Harris of Pontiac; grandchildren: Jared (Jobana) Weber, Stacy (Andy) Zehr, Carrie Weber, and Renee Waller, Nathan (Jessyka) Weber, Joel Weber, Dara (Rommel) Gonzales, Danny (Debbie) Weber, Matthew Welshans, Olivia Welshans, Nicholas Welshans, Jordan Weber, and Madison Weber; step-grandchildren: Corey (Liz) Harris, Austin (Taylor) Harris; great-grandchildren: Savannah, Seth, Gage, Nola, Aaron, Caiden, Mason, Alex, Adam, Jack, Lilllie, Hadley, and Harper; sister, Dolores Coughlin of Chicago; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hamilton of Pontiac; brother-in-law, Ron (Dixie) Schott of Carlock; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Father Henry Fritz; one sister, Lenore "Mary" Braddy; and brothers-in-law: Wayne (Marge) Weber and Gerald (Harriette) Weber.

Marilyn lived in Pontiac all her life and attended Pontiac Township High School as a graduate in 1951. She was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked at Morton Printing, The Bridal Shoppe, and Crouch's Store for Ladies as a talented seamstress.

She enjoyed sewing for many programs, including the Vermillion players, PTHS musicals and Madrigals, many weddings, and St. Mary's uniforms. One of the best times of her life was making costumes for Grandview U.S.A.

She loved her family, spending time with grandchildren, and watching sporting events. She enjoyed bowling, was a grade school room mother at St. Mary's, and was an avid storyteller.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's School.

