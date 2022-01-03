NORMAL — Marilyn J. Elder, age 87, of Normal, IL passed away 2:06 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal IL.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 Friday, January 7, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family requests that everyone follow CDC guidelines for COVID precautions. Chaplain Taylor Huber will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to The American Cancer Society.

Marilyn was born June 13, 1934, in McLean County, IL the daughter of Scott and Elsie Bernadine (Rogers) Necessary. She married Edward E. Elder, her high school sweetheart, on July 22, 1952 in Lawrenceburg, IN. He passed away August 1, 2005.

Surviving, are one son, Daniel Elder, Normal IL; seven grandchildren: Josh (Maria) Kiblinger, Houston, TX, Heather (Kevin) McLaughlin, Mackinaw, IL, Scott (Jennifer) Elder, Bloomington, IL, Jeremiah (Leslie) Elder, Bloomington, IL, Chelsea (Joe) Elder White, Portland, TN, Emily Elder Foley, Bloomington, IL, Logan Elder, Lexington, IL; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Joe (Jan) Necessary, Heyworth, IL; daughter-in-law, Kim Elder, Lexington, IL; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; one son Jeff "Mountain" Elder; one sister, Helen Lowe; one brother, Harold Necessary.

Marilyn graduated from Heyworth High School. She had worked at State Farm Insurance, Bloomington, IL in the mail desk room, she also was a clerk at GTE. Marilyn and Edward had owned and operated Magna Plastic/Triple EEE Signs & Engraving, Bloomington, IL for over 20 years. She was the business manager for her husband's square dance calling business. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting, collecting ducks, butterflies, bells and buttons. Marilyn was a den mother for boy scouts at Trinity Lutheran Church.

