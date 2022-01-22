SAINT LOUIS, Missouri — Marilyn A. Schnuck, nee Gaddis, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022, at the age of 89.

She is survived by her only daughter, Stephanie A. Schnuck (Matt McAuley); granddaughters: Hope and Hannah Sterkel and their father, Randall Sterkel, MD. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Mallory Gaddis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Schnuck; and her brother, Robert M. Gaddis. She was a dear aunt and a friend to many.

Marilyn was born in Carlock, IL, on November 15, 1932. In her younger days, Marilyn loved to play tennis, practice the piano, and go dancing with friends. Her devotion to her family was unparalleled, as was her generosity. She was a dedicated supporter of the arts, contributing to organizations such as The Muny, The Saint Louis Symphony, COCA, and the Saint Louis Art Museum. Marilyn also had a great affinity for animals. She supported the Humane Society and Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Marilyn gave not just to organizations, but helped many strangers she met throughout the community.

Marilyn's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all of her dedicated caregivers: Pedra Moody, Nicole Slotterback, and the rest of the team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Missouri or a charity of your choice.

A visitation was held at Bopp Chapel, St. Louis, MO, on Wednesday January 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services were private. Condolences for the family may be left at