March 13, 1925 - Oct. 27, 2022

DOWNS — Marietta McManus of Downs, IL, first daughter of seven children born in Monica, IL, to Oliver Delwin Edwards and Catherine Cecelia Clark, and wife of soulmate, Edward McManus, Jr., shuffled off this mortal coil on October 27, 2022, 97 years after her arrival on March, Lucky Friday 13, 1925.

She leaves her sister, Verna Edwards; seven children: Peggy, John (Renee), Kathleen, Laura, James (Sarah), Jean and Thomas (Ed); her seven grands: Gabrielle (Gio), Walker (Michelle), and Morgan Reisman, Nathan, Ian, Oliver, and Declan McManus; and two great-grands: Wynn and Josie; to carry on her legacy of honoring family connections, loving the beauty and power of words, promoting humanity's innate need for freedom, equality, and independence, and engaging in community building - the foundation of survival, the source of much fun, and the key to a life of grace.

Earning BA and MA degrees from IS(N)U, pursuing a teaching career in English and drama at Downs and LeRoy High Schools, tutoring many, and dedicating herself to the development of future teachers by being instrumental in creating the state teacher mentoring program, Marietta embodied Chaucer's "And gladly would he learn, and gladly teach."

"Looks like a beautiful day! What's on the docket?" Marietta was a lifelong optimist and woke up each day ready to make the most of it. Whether in her hometown, a rugged western campsite, a Caribbean beach or Irish cottage, Marietta understood and loved humanity. She always saw the good in everybody. For her, all were welcome at any time. In her kitchen against a background of laughter, song, and the mingling of voices, generations gathered, and family, friends and strangers shared meals and their stories, memories, opinions, fears, hopes, and dreams. The heavy heart, the joke of the day, the wisdom of the ages, all were shared around the big oak table.

Marietta gave herself fully to her students, her community, and her family. Whether it was directing students in Charlie's Aunt and The Imaginary Invalid or editing essays, chairing committees for the Altar and Rosary Society and Home Extension, organizing gatherings of the Community Club or card parties, delivering Peace Meals, or opening her home to hog roasts, international feasts, and holiday celebrations, Marietta found joy in gathering people together.

A heartfelt Thank You to the nurses and staff of Carle Hospice, home care givers, and Drs. Houghton and Sriratana. We are eternally grateful for the personal care and love you showed Mom and our family.

A memorial celebration is being planned for late spring or early summer.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to her family at www.calvertmemorial.com.