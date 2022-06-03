Oct. 7, 1930 - May 31, 2022

CARLOCK — Marietta Brandt passed away peacefully at Luther Oaks in Bloomington at 2:58 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was 91 years old, and died of natural causes with family at her side.

Marietta was born October 7, 1930, in Bloomington, IL, to Harold and Leta (Miller) Rupp and was a lifelong resident of Carlock. In her early years, Marietta attended the one-room Crescent School across the road from her home. She graduated from Carlock High School in 1948, and went on to graduate from the Mennonite Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She had a long and fulfilling career in nursing, during which she served as a board member of the Mennonite College of Nursing from 1983-1989 as well as the Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community Board in Chenoa. She was the recipient of the Mennonite Nurses Alumni Organization's Spirit of Nursing Award in 2013.

Marietta delighted in living out her Christian faith and she was an active member of the North Danvers Mennonite Church. Much of her time was devoted to fellowship and service to others through participation in church mission work, Christian education, and many Mennonite Relief Sales. She enjoyed volunteering in her community, both as a nurse and as a member of community clubs and non-profit organizations.

Marietta loved being outdoors, and her hobbies included gardening and making crafts. She also took every opportunity to travel internationally as well as domestically and favored spontaneous cross-country road trips to visit friends and family.

Her grandchildren have fond memories of "GramB" playing cards and board games, hosting gatherings on her back porch featuring sweet corn and ice cream and wearing Birkenstock sandals no matter the season. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her inspirational hard-working, hard-playing attitude and her service to others.

Marietta is survived by her children, Dave Brandt, MaryBeth Mailhot (James), and Jim Brandt (Maureen); 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at North Danvers Mennonite Church in rural Danvers at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate. Interment will follow the service at North Danvers Cemetery. Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Danvers Mennonite Church, 5517 E 1950 North Rd., Danvers, IL, 61732.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.