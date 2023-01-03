June 12, 1933 - Jan. 1, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Marianne Ritter, 89, of Bloomington, formerly of Marengo, passed away peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. A private family service was held in the hospital before she passed.

Marianne was born June 12, 1933, at Kankakee, a daughter of Emory and Irene Bensema. She married the late James A. Ritter on June 30, 1953, at Manteno. One of the grandkids called her "Magoo" and the name stuck.

Other survivors include three sons: David (Lori) Ritter, Carlock, Dennis (Dawn) Ritter, Bloomington, and Bill Ritter, Savannah, Tennessee; two daughters: Sherry (Rod) Bohm, Marengo, and Vicki (John) Onnen, Arlington Heights; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Russell Bensema, Scottsdale, AZ.

Marianne was a graduate of Manteno High School. She worked as a nurses aide at Pontiac St. James Hospital and Pontiac Humiston Haven nursing home. She moved to Marengo in 2002, with her late husband Jim, and in October 2022, she moved to the Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Bloomington, where she received excellent care for two months.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is helping the family with cremation arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.