EUREKA — Marian R. Wiegand, 100, of Eureka, formerly of rural Deer Creek, and Goodfield, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka where she had been a resident for the last 23 years.

She was born in a farmhouse near Morton, IL, to Simon and Rosa Knapp Wiegand. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Henry, and Simon Wiegand; two sisters: Ruth Rokey and Carolyn Rokey; two sisters-in-law: Persida and Mary Ellen Wiegand; two brothers-in-law: John Rokey and Ira Rokey.

Marian is survived by 13 nieces and nephews and many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Marian attended Science Hill School, a one room country school before attending Deer Creek High School. She attended the Dickinson College of Business and at the age of 48, earned an associate degree in accounting from ICC.

She worked at Schrock Hybrid Corn Co.; Black Hawk Motor Transport Co.; Schrock Fertilizer Service; Tuloma Gas Products Co.; Wiegand Fertilizer and Equipment Co.; the Apostolic Christian Home for the Handicapped; and she sold Shaklee for many years.

Marian enjoyed painting and painted innumerable pictures for family, friends, and many special requests. She traveled extensively with family and friends. She cherished many photos, slides, and memories from her traveling and enjoyed doing slide presentations.

Marian gave her life to the Lord at the age of 15 and was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the loving care that Marian received the last 23 years.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, at Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation was held from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the services at the church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Apostolic Christian Nursing Home, LifePoints Home in Morton, or the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church.

