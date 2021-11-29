NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin — Marian June Henning, age 93, was reunited with her loving husband, Hugh, at the feet of Jesus on November 21, 2021. Marian, a former resident of Bloomington, IL, was living at Elizabeth Residence in New Berlin, WI at the time of her death.

She was blessed with 61 joyful years of marriage with Hugh before he preceded her in death on August 10, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Zola Goben, and by her brother, Robert Goben. Surviving are her children: Brad (Lynne) Henning of Appleton, WI, and Susan (Kevin) Stoll of Franklin, WI; her beloved grandchildren: Beth Henning, Katie Henning, Tom Henning, Alex (Rachel) Stoll, and Abby (Ryan) Bross.

Marian was born on August 20, 1928 in Kilbourne, IL and was raised in San Jose, IL. In high school Marian was well-loved amongst her peers as a cheerleader and chosen as Prom Queen. She moved with her mother and brother to Bloomington, IL after the sudden death of her father in 1946. After attending Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University, Marian worked as a Receptionist in the Personnel Department for State Farm. Marian and Hugh met at Wesley United Methodist Church, and were married there on May 2, 1954. They were active members for 57 years until moving to Wisconsin in 2011.

Marian was purposeful, poised, and kind. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and Nana. She loved hosting family gatherings and spoiled everyone with her delicious cooking and famous pies. She created beautiful cross stitch projects, and enjoyed playing golf with the ladies at Bloomington Country Club. She was an active member of Illinois Wesleyan University's Alpha Gamma Delta Alumni Chapter and a 55-year member of PEO Chapter FM.

Her memorial service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Calvert Metzler Funeral Home in Bloomington will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin.