Dec. 13, 1935 - April 1, 2022

ATLANTA — Marian J. Thompson, 86, of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Castle Manor in Lincoln.

Funeral Services for Marian will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Additional visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Mountjoy Cemetery in rural Atlanta.

Marian Joyce Renfrow was born on December 13, 1935, in Funks Grove Township, rural McLean County, the daughter of Taplia M. and Marie Birkley Renfrow. She was united in marriage to James L. Thompson on November 27, 1954, at the Eminence Christian Church. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2011.

Surviving Marian are her daughters: Brenda (Doug) Garey and Cathy (Steve) Dreyer; four grandchildren: Clint (Mallory) Garey, Caleb (Justine) Garey, Kate Dreyer and Justin Dreyer; and six great-grandchildren: Tucker, Ryder, MaKenna, Hank, Maverick, and Emery Jo.

She was preceded in death by her two infant sons; three brothers: Jay, Taplia, Jr., and Leon; and three sisters: Helen Hayes, Lucy Boyer, Dorothy Clenin.

Marian graduated from the Hartsburg-Emden High School in 1953. She retired from The Christian Village Nursing Home as the Activity Coordinator after 26-years of service. She was a member of the Eminence Christian Church since 1950, and Eminence Christian Church Ladies Aide.

Memorials may be made to the Eminence Christian Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.