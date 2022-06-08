June 21, 1923 - June 5, 2022

COLFAX — Marian Grace Brucker, 98 of Colfax, passed away at 11:40 p.m., June 5, 2022, at Heritage Health, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m, Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Pastor Michelle Giermann will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Colfax United Methodist Church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Marian was born June 21, 1923, in Bloomington, the daughter of Harvey and Maude (Wood) Feasley. She married Carl Allen Brucker on March 14, 1943, in Normal. He died July 7, 2000.

Surviving are her son, Gary (Bobbie) Brucker of Colfax, and daughter, Linda (Roger) Staubus of Bloomington; grandchildren: Kim (Charles) Green of Wheaton, Robin (Jeremy) Scharnick of Sun Prairie, WI, Kevin (Alicia) Staubus of Holly Springs, NC, and Angela (Jim) Dickson of Atlanta, GA; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

She was a member of the Colfax United Methodist Church; where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Choir. She was also a member of the McLean County Home Extension.

Marian was a beautician before she married and farmed with her husband in the Lawndale Township area.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Heritage Health in Bloomington for the care they gave Marian.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.