PONTIAC — Marian Chapman 100 of Pontiac, IL died Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. at Tjardes Health Care Center at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac, IL with Rev. Carlin Ours officiating. Inurnment will follow at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. Memorials in Marian's name may be made to the First Lutheran Church-Pontiac or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Marian was born on June 2, 1921 in Saunemin, IL a daughter of Carl and Georgiana (Foersterling) Sancken. She married Warren Chapman on March 27, 1943 in Pontiac, IL. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1997. Survivors include three children: Glen (Alyce) Chapman of Darien, IL, Kevin (Barbara) Chapman of Phillips, WI and Julia Chapman of Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren: Renee (Dan) DeClere, Erin (Brian) Eberhardt-Chapman, Kelly (Tucker) Johnson and Karyn (Todd Hart) Chapman; two great-grandchildren: Max Johnson and Ruby Eberhardt Chapman. Marian was preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Green.

Marian was a graduate of Saunemin High School and attended business school. She was a secretary before marriage and then later owned and operated Chapman's Cleaners with her husband in Pontiac, IL for several years. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac, IL.

