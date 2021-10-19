BLOOMINGTON — Maria A. Scherer-Schuler, 86, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Saturday evening at 11:35 p.m. October 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the church.

Maria was born February 10, 1935, in Ober Morlen, Germany, daughter of Karl Rudolph and Maria Anna Scherer. She married Frank J. Schuler on September 5, 1959, at St. Remigius Church in Ober Morlen, West Germany. They just celebrated their 62nd Wedding Anniversary last month.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Schuler, Bloomington; their children: Celia (Mike) Salaway, Bloomington, Patricia (Thomas) Neuber, Carol Stream, Linda (Les) Bowles, Trophy Club, TX, Christina (Mike) Iannelli II, Murrells Inlet, SC, Frank (Amy) Schuler, Bloomington and Mary Carey, Bloomington; 13 grandchildren: Nicole Swanson, Bret (Lisa) Swanson, Diane (Bryan) Gillies, Jennifer (Steve) Walth, Kristen (Brian) Iossi, Auston Weinberg, Benjamin Lucas (Ellen Fukuzawa) Hileman, Victoria Iannelli, Michael Ianelli III, Frank Joshua Schuler, Joseph Gramm Schuler, Benea Schuler, Sydnee Schuler; seven great-grandchildren; and her family in Germany: Gisela Scherer, Joerg (Sabine) Scherer, Carina Scherer, and Marco Scherer.

Her parents, a brother, Karlheinz Scherer and grandson, Adam Hileman, preceded her in death.

Maria graduated as a Arbitur Master Seamstress of West Germany. She proudly became a U.S. Citizen on November 25, 1992.

Maria was a lifelong Chicago sports fan and loved to cheer on her Cubs, Bulls and Blackhawks. Her favorite hobbies were playing Yahtzee, cross stitching, sewing and baking German coffee cakes. She treasured her family and celebrating holidays, especially Christmas. Maria loved everything about Kohl's. She worked there for over 12 years and even to her last days wanted to go shopping there. She loved vacations to the beach and collecting seashells.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.