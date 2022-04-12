Feb. 6, 1953 - April 7, 2022

HUDSON — Mari-Lyn Bostic, 69 of Hudson, passed away at 8:30 PM on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Carle Bro-Menn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a Memorial Service for Mari-Lyn Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal at 3:30 PM. Reverend Timothy Fitzner will officiate. There will be a visitation from 1:30 – 3:30 PM, Saturday at the church.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington assisted the family with arrangements.

Mari-Lyn was born in Bloomington on February 6, 1953, to Robert J. and Marilyn Murray Phillips. She is preceded in death by her father Robert, and her stepfather, Paul Cope, who raised her from the age of 4. She married Mike Bostic on November 29, 2008, in Morton. He survives.

She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Cope of Bloomington; her two children: Kip (Jessica) Gummere of Bloomington, Lindsey (Steve) Robert of Boise, ID; two stepchildren: Alex Bostic of Peoria, Tara Judd of Elmwood; three grandchildren: Taylor (Danny Monzon) Gardner, Skylar Gummere and Trinity Gummere; one great-grandson, Leo Monzon; six step-grandchildren; two brothers: Trevis (Sherry) Phillips of Bloomington, Bruce (Mary) Cope of Stanford; and one sister, Lori Montoya of Normal.

Mari-Lyn worked more than forty-two years for State Farm Insurance as an Administrative Assistant, retiring in June of 2014. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. She loved to read, craft, and go to craft shows. She especially loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson Leo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruby's Rescue and Retreat in McLean, IL, or to Christ Lutheran Church in Normal.

