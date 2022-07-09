Marguerite Teresa Parsons

GREENWOOD, South Carolina — Marguerite Teresa (Totterer) Parsons, 95, of Greenwood, SC passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL, with a small luncheon to follow. Private interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes memorial gardens in Greenwood, SC. For complete obituary, visit www.cremationsocietyofsc.com.