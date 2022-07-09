 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marguerite Teresa Parsons

  • 0

June 6, 1926 - May 4, 2022

GREENWOOD, South Carolina — Marguerite Teresa (Totterer) Parsons, 95, of Greenwood, SC passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL, with a small luncheon to follow. Private interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes memorial gardens in Greenwood, SC. For complete obituary, visit www.cremationsocietyofsc.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News