Marguerite Teresa Parsons

June 6, 1926 - May 4, 2022
GREENWOOD, South Carolina — Marguerite Teresa (Totterer) Parsons, 95, of Greenwood, SC passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL, with a small luncheon to follow. Private interment will be at Our Lady of Lourdes memorial gardens in Greenwood, SC. For complete obituary, visit www.cremationsocietyofsc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.