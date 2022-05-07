Marguerite T. (Tot) Parsons

June 6, 1926 - May 4, 2022

GREENWOOD, South Carolina — Marguerite Teresa Totterer (Tot) Parsons, 95,of Greenwood SC, died at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled sometime in the future when all the family can be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Greenwood, SC, where Tot was a member since 2006.

Tot was born June 6, 1926, in Bloomington, IL, and was the daughter of Frank and Marie Palm Totterer. She married Gaylord Eugene Parsons on July 7, 1950, and they celebrated 68-years of marriage.

Surviving is their daughter, Vickie Annette Pace (Walter) of Greenwood, SC; their granddaughter, Christina Marie Crum (Christopher) of Elgin, IL; and grandson, Cory Eugene Pace (Jessica) of Marquette Heights, IL; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Eleanor Long; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; three brothers, and two sisters.

Tot graduated from Trinity High School and worked as a Bank Teller, clerked for a Judge, and was the Bookkeeper for a local Collection Agency. After retirement, they moved to sunny Florida where Tot practiced her culinary skills in the kitchen and would cook up some wonderful French-German dishes from her childhood. She was considered "the hostess with the mostess" and made everyone feel welcome and at home. Tot and Gene were both avid golfers... and Tot took home Club Champion more than once. If she wasn't on the golf course, you could find her playing in a bridge tournament.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. We will miss her dearly; but know that she is now in a better place.