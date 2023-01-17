March 25, 1925 - Jan. 4, 2023

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina — Margot Ann Spence Phelps, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Her daughter Mia was holding her hand when she left to be with her beloved husband, Richard (Dick) O. Phelps, who preceded her in death on January 4, 2017.

Margot was a lifelong resident of Fairbury, IL, until July 2019, when she moved to Kernersville, NC, to be closer to her daughter, Mia Amick, and family.

Margot was born March 25, 1925, in Fairbury, IL, to Edith Morie Claudon Spence and G.B. (Bun) Spence. She had four brothers, Meurl, Bill, Bob, and Gene Spence and a sister, Jane Spence McDaniel who all preceded her in death. She was the last surviving sibling of the six Spence children. Margot's lifelong dream was accomplished with her husband in making their haven of the Phelps Woods infamous in the town of Fairbury. She loved her trees, her wildflowers, birds, and animals where she and Dick felt most at home.

She was a member of the Fairbury Art Club through her 80's. She was an avid race car fan and loved going to the Fairbury races. Margot was a much beloved member of the community and especially her dearest friends, Tom and Linda Ambrose.

She is survived by her three children: Spencer Alexander of Spokane, Washington, Robert (Bob) Alexander of Whittier, NC, and Mia Amick of Kernersville, NC; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Margot was very private and requested no funeral or visitation. There will be a quiet family and friends gathering at a later date.

Her wishes were to plant a pretty bush, a hydrangea, Japanese maple, or a dogwood tree, if you wish.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.