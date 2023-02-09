Nov. 10, 1939 - Feb. 7, 2023

MORTON — Margo L. Argadine, 83, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

She was born on November 10, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, to A.R. and M. Frances (Splain) Carter. Margo married Gerald "Jerry" Argadine on July 26, 1959, in Normal, IL. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2015. She was also proceeded in death by one brother-in-law, Kenneth Sampen.

Surviving are her children: Russ (Elaine) Argadine of Delavan and Pennie (Bill) Gray of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Kaitlin (Jay) Monette, Hannah (William) Byar, Elijah Gray and Andrew Gray; one great-grandson, Eddie Monette; one sister, Darla Sampen of Bloomington; five nieces and one nephew.

As a young woman, Margo was a waitress for many years. She later worked at the MARC Center, now known as the Marcfirst. She also worked at Sorg Jewelers and later We Care, Inc. in Morton, where she helped coordinate Meals on Wheels.

Margo had a true servant's heart. She dedicated her life to volunteering for many different causes through the years. At Community United Church of Christ, she enjoyed helping with the Angel Tree and helped as a member of the meal committee. She spent time volunteering at Upscale Resale and Apostolic Christian Restmor helping to feed and care for residents.

Margo helped create a grief group for widows and widowers in the Morton area and surrounding communities.

In her free time, Margo and Jerry spent time traveling the country in their motorhome with Margo's sister, Darla, and her brother-in-law, Ken. They created many treasured memories in their travels and adventures together.

Most of all, Margo thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She rarely missed an activity or event that her grandchildren were involved in.

Margo was a member of P.E.O International.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Community United Church of Christ in Morton, with Pastor Chuck Maney officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.

Memorials may be made to We Care, Inc. or St. Jude Runners' Association.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.