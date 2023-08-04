Dec. 11, 1932 - Aug. 3, 2023

PONTIAC — Margery A. Pratt, 90, of Pontiac, passed away into the arms of Jesus, at 1:47 a.m., August 3, 2023, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation has been accorded.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023, Cropsey United Methodist Church. Pastor Wayne Giermann will be officiating. Family will also receive guests following the service at the church. Burial will be at a later at Cropsey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Cropsey United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, Pontiac or the donor's choice of charity.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Margery was born December 11, 1932, in Pontiac, the daughter of Clarence and Vera Stringer Weber, Sr. She married Perry Pratt on April 20, 1952, at First United Methodist Church in Pontiac. He died October 31, 2010.

Surviving are her children: Larry (Deanna) Pratt of Cropsey, Jerry Pratt of Bloomington, Teri (Rick) Adams of Normal, and twins, Brian (Julie) Pratt of South Fulton, TN, and Bonnie (Jim) Davis of Odell; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and one infant sister.

Marge and Perry were charter members of Livingston County Country Couples, organizing in 1954. She was a member of Cropsey United Methodist Church. She also served as a volunteer at the former Asta Care in Pontiac.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.