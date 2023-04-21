Sept. 21, 1936 - April 23, 2020

PARK RIDGE — Margene Taylor, devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother, and true friend, died on April 23, 2020.

The restrictions associated with COVID prevented Margene's family from honoring her life publicly at the time of her death. Every day since her passing, Margene's family has remembered, mourned, and honored her significant impact on their lives. As we celebrate the third anniversary of her passing, Margene's family ask that those who knew Margene remember how she graced their lives as well.

Margene was born in Nashville, MI, but called Normal, IL, her home. The saying "behind every good man is a great woman," was written with Margene in mind. She spent nearly 40 years cherishing and loving her late husband, police chief James R. Taylor, and provided a golden example of love and marriage to her children, Vicki Taylor (Johnny Schmidt), Greg Taylor (Abby), and Matt Taylor (Bobbi).

Her faith in God and her warm, genuine smile allowed Margene to make a friend of anyone she met. Margene volunteered in several local agencies, she was proud of her service on the McLean County Sheriff's Merit Commission and her work with Habitat for Humanity. Margene was an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Bloomington. She enjoyed her ladies' investment club, water aerobics, playing bridge, and was a member of the local Red Hat Society. Margene had many friends, and she was blessed with wonderful neighbors; she had great love for her "adopted" family of Kathy and Andy Wood.

Margene saw her family move from Michigan to Minnesota to New York to Virginia before landing permanently in Illinois. She held several clerical positions at a major state university, a county health department, a tax accountant, United Airlines, and at State Farm Insurance corporate facilities, Margene was always a valuable asset, wanting to learn more to be more useful at the offices where she worked.

The most important part of Margene's life was her family. The farming family that raised her in Michigan, the family she made and cared for with Jim Taylor, and the families of her own children were a great pleasure to Margene.

Margene was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Roy and Virginia Roberts; and her brothers: Lee Roberts and Gary Roberts. She is survived by her sisters: Eunice Goodemoot and Ruth Ann Hamilton; her sister, Irene Aames passed away in April of 2021. Margene is survived by her children: Vicki and John Schmidt of Virginia, Greg and Abby Taylor of Illinois, and Matt and Bobbi Taylor of Illinois; her grandchildren: John Schmidt, Jessica Jennings, James Taylor, Matt Taylor Jr., Skye Taylor, Brianna Taylor, and Greg Taylor Jr.; her great-grandchildren: Shyla and Zyon Schmidt, and Austin and Carson Jennings.

No services will be held, and the family of Margene Taylor does not want flowers or donations, only kind thoughts.

Margene was a blessing to her family and friends, and she is deeply loved and sadly missed.