April 11, 1937 - July 22, 2022

TREMONT — Margaruite "Ruth" Brandt, 85, formerly of Tremont, went home into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hopedale Nursing Home. She was born April 11, 1937 in Bloomington to Ernest Carl and Lilas Mae Sanders Hilton.

She married her true love, Kenneth Brandt, on May 24, 1959 at the East Peoria Methodist Church, and he passed away March 21, 1987.

Surviving are three daughters: Lori Hemmer, Kelli Brandt, and Peggy (Craig) Smock; seven grandchildren; brother, Terry (Susan Kemper) Hilton; and sister, Jane Fitch.

Ruth was a happy homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Groveland. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.