BLOOMINGTON — Margaret Roth, 100, of Bloomington peacefully passed away at 8:25 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Bloomington. Visitation will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St. Peter's Free Lutheran Church in Melvin, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Michah Klemme officiating. Burial will take place at Lyman Township Cemetery in Roberts. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Free Lutheran Church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret was born April 25, 1921 in Ford County, a daughter of Herman and Margretha Eckert Brinkman. She married her high school sweetheart, William Owen Boshell in 1945. Together they had two daughters Mary Jo and Beverly. Mr. Boshell passed away in 1955. Margaret later married Charles Roth in 1958. He survives in Bloomington along with her daughters: Mary Jo Tylman of Bloomington and Beverly (Robert) Zebarth of Melvin; two grandchildren: Kevin (Melissa) Zebarth of Gibson City and Kelsey (Michael) Sandsmark of Loda and two great grandchildren: Noah and Leah Sandsmark.

Margaret was raised on a farm along with her brother Clarence and sister Opal Brinkman King whom preceded her in death as well as her parents. After graduating from Melvin Community High School Margaret attended Kankakee Business College. She worked at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul during World Ward II; Melvin Home Extension office; Melvin State Bank; Widmer Big Wheels Manufacturing, Paxton; Ed Tucker Law Firm, Mount Sterling and Livingston and McLean County clerk's office. She retired in 1995.

She was a life-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Melvin and served as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the ELCA. She was also a member of the Lucky 14 Club, VFW Auxiliary and the Moose. Being an avid fan of her daughter's activities, Mrs. Roth would be seen at Melvin-Sibley school concerts, ball games, school plays and numerous other school events. She also enjoyed watching stock car and NASCAR racing. Later in life, her favorite activities included spending the winters in Mesa, Arizona, playing bingo, dancing and dining out. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.