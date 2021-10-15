Margaret Mary Kool

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan — Margaret Mary (Ehlers) Kool ("Maggie"), age 60, passed away at her home in South Haven, MI, on September 26, 2021.

She was born April 22, 1961, in Rockford, IL; the first child of Albert G. Ehlers and Judith L. (Barrett) Ehlers.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, MI, where a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Margaret "Maggie" Kool will immediately follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m., Maggie's brother-in-Law Pastor Ronald Kool will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and coffee hour will follow the memorial service, in the church fellowship hall.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Maggie's memory, consider the Lake Area Christian Schools 63590 Borgert Rd., Sturgis, MI, 49091, or the educational/floral/medical cause of your choice.

The full obituary is at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com