NORMAL — Margaret M. Anderson, 94, of Normal, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Heritage Health, Normal.

A private family committal service will be held in the mausoleum of Park Hill Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born November 6, 1927, in Bloomington, a daughter of Charles and Margaret Sweeney Hunt. She married Walter H. Anderson on September 16, 1947, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2008.

Surviving are a son, Stephen (Debra) Anderson and daughter, Jaqueline Anderson, both of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Drue (Danielle) Anderson of Zionsville, IN, and Kristin (Patrick) Rees of Middleton, WI; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Margaret was a 1945 graduate of Trinity High School and enjoyed a long career with GTE-Verizon.

