May 14, 1943—July 4, 2023

NORMAL — Margaret M. Howe Marmolejo Alwood, 80, of Normal, IL, formerly of Newaygo County, MI, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

She was born May 14, 1943, in Newaygo County, MI, daughter of Ray and Margaret Garnier Howe. She married Lionel Marmolejo on September 11, 1962, in San Antonio, TX, he preceded her in death in 1979. She later married Joseph Alwood on July 2, 1982, he preceded her in death in 2003.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Frank Marmolejo; her sister, Judy Warren; and her granddaughter, Franki Louise Marmolejo.

Surviving are four children: Laura Marmolejo, Jesse Marmolejo, Rose (Rob) Blessing and Nettie (William) Dawson, all of Bloomington IL; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six siblings: Bob Howe, NV, Marilyn Cox, Clara Vargo, Walter (Carol) Howe, Paul (Linda) Howe, and Teresa (John) Wilson-Duursma, all of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret first worked at Sheridan School as a lunch lady for many years, then worked at Kaleidoscope Group Home, both in Bloomington. She retired from Rockford Fosgate in Grand Rapids.

Margaret was a member of Christ the King Church, where she was on the Rosary Guild and involved with many other activities there.

She loved crafts; knitting, quilting and crocheting. She also enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables, but her greatest enjoyment was caring for her family.

Visitation will be held from 8:00—9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with a memorial mass starting at 9:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, Howard City, MI.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial may be directed to Christ the King Church, Howard City, MI.

