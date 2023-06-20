Sept. 20, 1924 - June 19, 2023

DANVERS — Margaret Louise "Marge" Irwin, age 98, Danvers, IL, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Heritage Healthcare, Bloomington IL.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL, and 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the church. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL, with Rev. Kathy Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL.

Marge was born September 20, 1924, in Danvers, IL, the daughter of John Lawrence and Hazel Mae Twenty Deal. She married Lyman Irwin on October 20, 1945, in Salt Lake City, UT. He passed away May 19, 1994.

Surviving are her three sons: Charles ( Cyndy ) Irwin, Bloomington, IL, John (Debra) Irwin, Danvers, IL, Wade Irwin, Bloomington, IL; six grandchildren: Robert (Jen) Irwin, Bloomington, IL, Christopher (Sarah) Irwin, Normal, IL, Margaret (Jeff) Baughman, LeRoy, IL, Drake (Sarah) Irwin, Wylie, TX, Brett Irwin, Danvers, IL, Brooke Irwin, New York, NY; nine great-grandchildren: Evan, Quentin, Gabrielle, Addison, Joslyn, Jacob, Evelyn, Paige and Carter.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lois Schertz; and one brother, Richard Deal.

Marge was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL, American Legion Auxiliary Danvers Post. Marge was the last surving member of Minnesota State Farm Group.

Marge and her husband Lyman farmed the Johnson Estate and the Irwin family farms since 1945 and was active until her death. She was known for her cooking and baking skills, which she shared generously with her friends and family. She will be sadly missed but heaven will be a brighter place. Marge will be remembered as a loving and gracious mother and friend.

